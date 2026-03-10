Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Declines By 90.7%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the February 12th total of 107 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equitable Financial Price Performance

Shares of EQFN stock remained flat at $16.11 on Tuesday. Equitable Financial has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equitable Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing.

