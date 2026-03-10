Short Interest in Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Increases By 4,750.0%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, a growth of 4,750.0% from the February 12th total of 2 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
CYVF stock remained flat at $77.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. Crystal Valley Financial has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $79.49.
About Crystal Valley Financial
