Short Interest in Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Increases By 4,750.0%

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 97 shares, a growth of 4,750.0% from the February 12th total of 2 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

CYVF stock remained flat at $77.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. Crystal Valley Financial has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $79.49.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

About Crystal Valley Financial

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs. It also provides consumer, personal, and home equity loans and lines; mortgage products; and business loans, term loans, agricultural loans, commercial real estate loans, lines of credit, and letters of credit; and business manager and small business administration loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.