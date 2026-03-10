SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 30th

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 275.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SFL Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The business had revenue of $175.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) is an independent owner of modern, large-size ocean-going vessels that provides finance and leasing services to the global shipping industry. The company’s fleet encompasses a diversified mix of crude oil tankers, product and chemical tankers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units. By structuring long-term charter agreements and bareboat leases with major oil companies, commodity traders and offshore operators, Ship Finance International seeks to deliver stable cash flows and risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

In its core business, Ship Finance International acquires or finances vessels through forward sales agreements and then charters them out under fixed-rate contracts, typically ranging from five to 20 years in duration.

