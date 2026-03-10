Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,468 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of Cintas worth $165,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.95. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.