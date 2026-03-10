Schroder Investment Management Group Has $204.14 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $204,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $189.43 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $192.41. The company has a market capitalization of $377.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock valued at $187,128,404. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.95.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

