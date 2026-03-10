Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 86,796 shares, a growth of 4,594.2% from the February 12th total of 1,849 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 81,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Sands China to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sands China Trading Down 0.2%

About Sands China

Shares of SCHYY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 59,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,147. Sands China has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Sands China Ltd is a Macau-based developer and operator of integrated resorts and casino properties. As a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company focuses on the development, ownership and operation of large-scale destination resorts that combine gaming with hotels, retail, dining, meetings and entertainment. Its portfolio includes well-known integrated resorts on the Macau Peninsula and the Cotai Strip that are designed to serve both leisure tourists and business travelers.

The company’s core activities include casino gaming operations (table games and electronic gaming), hotel management, retail mall operations, food and beverage services, and the provision of convention and exhibition facilities.

