Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Here are the key takeaways from Sabre Insurance Group’s conference call:

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Underlying profit and margin improved — Profit before tax rose ~4.9% to £51m, net insurance margin is 19.2% (inside the 18–22% target) and net loss ratio improved to 54.1% (motor c.50.5%), reflecting stronger underwriting and reserve releases.

— Profit before tax rose ~4.9% to £51m, net insurance margin is 19.2% (inside the 18–22% target) and net loss ratio improved to 54.1% (motor c.50.5%), reflecting stronger underwriting and reserve releases. Return to growth and product rollout — Premium momentum has resumed (premium +5% year‑on‑year to end‑February) and the group has launched Sabre Direct Bike and pricing tests to expand its competitive footprint, supporting Ambition 2030 growth targets.

— Premium momentum has resumed (premium +5% year‑on‑year to end‑February) and the group has launched Sabre Direct Bike and pricing tests to expand its competitive footprint, supporting Ambition 2030 growth targets. Capital return and solvency position — Board increased the ordinary dividend to 13.5p and proposed a £5m buyback; solvency coverage was 161.5% (c.154% post‑buyback), which management says sits comfortably within their 140–160% operating range.

— Board increased the ordinary dividend to 13.5p and proposed a £5m buyback; solvency coverage was 161.5% (c.154% post‑buyback), which management says sits comfortably within their 140–160% operating range. Cost and inflation pressures — Expense ratio rose 1.9 percentage points due to lower earned premium and cost inflation, and management still flags claims inflation and reinsurance volatility as ongoing risks to monitor.

— Expense ratio rose 1.9 percentage points due to lower earned premium and cost inflation, and management still flags claims inflation and reinsurance volatility as ongoing risks to monitor. Data, AI and long‑term technology stance — Sabre highlights a large data advantage (c.200m quotes/year) and new pricing infrastructure, sees AI as an efficiency opportunity, and views autonomous vehicles as a long‑term, not near‑term, disruption risk.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

LON SBRE opened at GBX 139 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.69. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.20.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.