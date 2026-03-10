Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $111,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 691.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $600.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.70.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

