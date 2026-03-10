Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $100,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 47.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $246.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $4,171,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,944.26. The trade was a 28.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total transaction of $150,628.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,356.91. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,527 shares of company stock worth $21,940,327. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

