Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Down 1.6%

Royce Otc Micro stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Royce Otc Micro has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

Royce Otc Micro Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc (NYSE: RMT) is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

