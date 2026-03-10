Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) Stock

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDNW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RideNow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RideNow Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get RideNow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RideNow Group

RideNow Group Price Performance

RDNW opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. RideNow Group has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. RideNow Group had a negative return on equity of 223.85% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that RideNow Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RideNow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in RideNow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RideNow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RideNow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of RideNow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RideNow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RideNow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RideNow Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RDNW) is a leading U.S. retailer of powersports vehicles, offering both new and pre-owned inventory to enthusiasts and recreational riders. The company’s dealerships carry a diverse lineup of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides, personal watercraft and snowmobiles from major manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, RideNow Group provides comprehensive service and maintenance, aftermarket parts and accessories and a range of financing and protection plans tailored to powersports customers.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, RideNow Group has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RideNow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RideNow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.