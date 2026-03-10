Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 63,821 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,821 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 418.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 218,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.14%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

