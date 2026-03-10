Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 51,186 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,466,320,000 after acquiring an additional 622,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $2,089,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

