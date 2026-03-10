Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 34,267 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,267 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Allianz SE grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

