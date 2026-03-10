Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $467.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,533,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,534 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 13.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $467,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 312.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

IQLT stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

