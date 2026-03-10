Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,556 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 24,520 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.37.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE ABT opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

