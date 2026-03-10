Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,816 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 33.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.65%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

