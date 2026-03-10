Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Targa Resources by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 17,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $4,006,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,246.96. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lindsey Cooksen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.72, for a total value of $100,798.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,172.40. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 104,929 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,134 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TRGP opened at $234.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day moving average is $181.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. Targa Resources had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

