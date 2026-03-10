Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,071,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,305,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 502,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,078 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.