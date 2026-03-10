Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA) Short Interest Update

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 174,038 shares, an increase of 379.2% from the February 12th total of 36,320 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rich Sparkle Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ANPA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 32,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Rich Sparkle has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $180.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Rich Sparkle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Rich Sparkle

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements. Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

