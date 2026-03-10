Rep. David Taylor Sells Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently sold shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prologis stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prologis alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 2/26/2026.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.41. 521,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,153. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,925,791,000 after acquiring an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.