Rep. David Taylor Buys Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 2/26/2026.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.79 and its 200 day moving average is $287.62. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubicon Advisors GP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,370,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,175,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. President Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

