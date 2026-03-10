RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,826 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the February 12th total of 94,440 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 387,398 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Down 2.2%

AMYZF traded down C$0.00 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. 105,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.21.

Get RecycLiCo Battery Materials alerts:

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, trading under the ticker AMYZF on the OTCMKTS, is focused on the sustainable recovery of critical metals from spent lithium-ion batteries. The company develops and applies proprietary hydrometallurgical processes to recycle cobalt, lithium, nickel and other strategic elements that are essential for electric-vehicle and consumer electronics batteries. By transforming end-of-life battery components into high-purity battery chemicals, RecycLiCo seeks to create a closed-loop supply chain that reduces reliance on mined raw materials and minimizes environmental impact.

The company’s core activities include the collection and pre-treatment of battery feedstock, followed by leaching, solvent extraction and precipitation steps to isolate and refine individual metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.