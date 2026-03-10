Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.50. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $149,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,603.44. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $246,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 387,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,232,916.50. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,877 in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

