Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2026

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPPGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.50. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $149,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,603.44. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $246,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 387,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,232,916.50. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,877 in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

Earnings History for Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

