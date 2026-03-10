Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.64 EPS

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $5.64, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of QTTB opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Q32 Bio has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Q32 Bio news, CEO Jodie Pope Morrison sold 9,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $44,630.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,859.04. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,706 shares of company stock worth $75,344. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTTB. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Q32 Bio by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q32 Bio by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

