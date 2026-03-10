ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO is RK Capital Management LLC FL’s 8th Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC FL reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,700 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of RK Capital Management LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC FL’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.3%

ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0143 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Bitcoin ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.