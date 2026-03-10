Promus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Promus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Promus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Promus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $472.53 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $265.64 and a 1-year high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.57.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.