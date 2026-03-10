Promus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Promus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.3% of Promus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Promus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East tensions are supporting safe‑haven flows into gold, keeping prices near recent highs and providing a tailwind for GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Middle East Tensions Lift XAU, XAG – CPI Risk Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists note that weak U.S. jobs data and inflation uncertainty have periodically boosted safe‑haven demand, which can support GLD if geopolitical risk persists. Gold Price Forecast: Weak Jobs Data and Inflation Risks Lift Safe‑Haven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council commentary says investment demand remains strong despite volatility — a structural support for ETF flows into GLD over time. Gold investment demand remains strong despite price volatility – World Gold Council’s Cavatoni
- Neutral Sentiment: An advisor (Advisor Resource Council) disclosed a roughly 39% cut to its GLD position — a discrete, fund‑level sale that can produce short‑term outflows but is not necessarily a broad market trend. SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Political moves in Europe (Hungary drafting a bill to retain seized Ukrainian cash and gold) add idiosyncratic newsflow around physical gold but are unlikely to move GLD materially by themselves. Hungary’s Fidesz drafts bill to allow tax authority hold onto seized Ukrainian cash and gold
- Negative Sentiment: Gold sold off as oil spiked (big one‑day rise), stoking inflation and rate‑hike concerns that push investors toward cash and Treasuries rather than GLD. Oil soars 25%, gold drops as Iran war jolts global commodity markets
- Negative Sentiment: A stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields have pressured gold across sessions, a primary driver of the downward move in GLD as opportunity cost for holding non‑yielding gold rises. Gold News: Price Slides as Dollar Strength and Rising Yields Hit the Market
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage from major outlets highlights dollar strength as a headwind for gold, amplifying selling pressure when risk‑on flows reappear. Gold Falls Amid Dollar’s Strength
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2%
SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
