Promus Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VGIT opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $60.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.