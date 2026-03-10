Promus Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%
VGIT opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $60.76.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.
