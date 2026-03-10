Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,877,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,073,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,188,000 after acquiring an additional 239,448 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $360.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.