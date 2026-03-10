Pinkerton Wealth LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Pinkerton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 298,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,842,000 after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

