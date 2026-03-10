Pinkerton Wealth LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9%

APD stock opened at $274.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is -474.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.