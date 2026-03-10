Pinkerton Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $240,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.