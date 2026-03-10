PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the second quarter worth $181,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,471,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

The PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) is an actively managed, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The fund seeks to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global fixed income and income-related securities.

PAXS employs a broad credit strategy that spans corporate debt, structured finance instruments and emerging market debt.

