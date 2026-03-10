PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE ISD opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) is an exchange‐traded fund designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the high yield corporate debt market. Launched and managed by PGIM Investments, the fund seeks to generate current income by investing predominantly in U.S. dollar‐denominated below‐investment‐grade corporate bonds. Through its open‐end structure, ISD offers daily liquidity, allowing investors to gain access to a diversified portfolio of high yield debt instruments across a range of industries.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes rigorous, bottom‐up credit research conducted by PGIM’s global fixed income team.

