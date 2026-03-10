PFC Capital Group Inc. Purchases 10,752 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

PFC Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

