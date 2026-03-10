Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Director James Goetz Sells 22,684 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) Director James Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,525. This trade represents a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PANW traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.58. 6,838,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,421,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

