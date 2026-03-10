Orion S.A. (OEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 2nd

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Orion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Orion has a payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orion to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Orion Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Orion has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $277.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $411.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.79 million. Orion had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Orion from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut Orion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Orion from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Orion from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Orion Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

