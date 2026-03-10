Oracle Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) executives said fiscal third-quarter 2026 results exceeded expectations “across the board,” pointing to accelerating growth in cloud applications, rapid expansion in multi-cloud database services, and continued demand that outstrips supply in AI infrastructure.

Speaking on the company’s earnings call, Principal Financial Officer Doug Kehring said the quarter marked the first time in more than 15 years that both organic total revenue and organic non-GAAP EPS grew at 20% or better in U.S. dollars, as described in the company’s press release. Kehring also noted Oracle is changing its earnings materials to provide supplemental metrics directly in the press release, with executives using the call for higher-level business commentary and Q&A.

Corporate updates: TikTok U.S. stake and financing

Kehring highlighted two corporate items discussed on the call. First, he said TikTok U.S. completed the separation of its U.S. data operations from ByteDance into an independent company in January. Oracle now holds a 15% equity stake and has a board seat, he said.

Kehring emphasized the move has no impact on Oracle revenue tied to services it provides as TikTok’s technology vendor, which he said are continuing. The equity investment will be accounted for under the equity method, with Oracle recognizing its share of the new company’s earnings in fiscal Q4 due to a two-month reporting lag. Kehring said the impact will be recorded as non-operating income or loss and is incremental to Oracle’s financials.

Second, Kehring discussed Oracle’s previously announced intent to raise up to $50 billion in debt and equity financing. He said Oracle raised $30 billion within days via investment-grade bonds and mandatory convertible preferred stock, describing the order book as substantially oversubscribed. He added Oracle had not yet initiated the at-the-market equity portion of the program and does not expect to issue additional bonds beyond the $50 billion amount in calendar 2026.

Cloud applications: growth, new CX products, and embedded AI agents

CEO Mike Sicilia detailed application performance and Oracle’s approach to AI in SaaS. In constant currency, he said cloud applications revenue rose 11% to an annualized run rate of $16.1 billion. He broke out growth as follows:

Fusion ERP: up 14%

up 14% Fusion SCM: up 15%

up 15% Fusion HCM: up 15%

up 15% Fusion CX: up 6%

up 6% NetSuite: up 11%

up 11% Industry SaaS (combined): up 19% across verticals including hospitality, construction, retail, banking, restaurants, local governments, and telecommunications

Sicilia pushed back on the notion that AI-driven development will “spell the death of SaaS,” arguing Oracle is adopting AI coding tools to build new products faster and embed AI directly into existing suites. He said Oracle built three new CX applications—lead generation and qualification, sales orchestration, and automated selling—along with a website generator that the company used to launch the new Oracle.com. He also said Oracle has delivered “well over 1,000” AI agents embedded across horizontal back-office and industry applications, separate from agents customers build themselves or Oracle uses internally.

As examples of embedded AI, Sicilia cited Oracle’s AI-powered integrated EHR in healthcare and described broad, AI-enabled platforms in banking and retail. He said Oracle’s banking suite includes “hundreds” of embedded AI agents available at no additional cost to customers.

Sicilia also reviewed customer activity, calling out a selection of application wins and go-lives in the quarter. Among the wins he listed were Memorial Hermann Health System selecting Fusion ERP, SCM, and HCM (a win over Workday), multiple Fusion wins over SAP, and a “major Wall Street bank” standardizing on Fusion ERP and replacing SAP. He said more than 2,000 customers went live in Q3 and that median time to go live continued to decline.

Multi-cloud database and AI infrastructure: triple-digit growth and expanding regions

CEO Clay Magouyrk said two Oracle businesses are “growing extremely quickly”: multi-cloud database and AI infrastructure. He reported multi-cloud database revenue growth of 531% year-over-year and AI infrastructure revenue growth of 243% year-over-year. In both areas, he said demand exceeds supply and Oracle has an execution plan to convert demand into “profitable recurring revenue.”

Magouyrk said Oracle’s multi-cloud partnerships—first with Microsoft, then Google, and later Amazon—are intended to make Oracle Database Cloud Services available broadly beyond OCI. He said Oracle achieved “global region coverage” in partner clouds, with 33 regions live with Microsoft and 14 live with Google. For AWS, he said Oracle began Q3 with two regions live, exited Q3 with eight, and expects to exit Q4 with 22 AWS regions live.

He also linked AI adoption to increased database cloud demand, saying customers want access to newer AI features and need their data co-located with agents. Magouyrk referenced features such as vector embeddings, MCP server access, and advanced security controls as drivers of migration of “most valuable data” into Oracle cloud services.

AI infrastructure buildout: power capacity, delivery metrics, and margin commentary

Magouyrk said Oracle has secured more than 10 gigawatts of power and data center capacity coming online over the next three years through partners, with more than 90% of that capacity fully funded through partners and the remainder planned to be completed “this month.”

He outlined operational improvements, including tripling manufacturing sites and increasing rack output by 4x over the last year. He also said time from rack delivery to revenue has fallen by 60% in recent months, and that Oracle has scaled installation processes to enable multiple phases of delivery in parallel.

Magouyrk described a financing approach aimed at expanding AI infrastructure without “any negative cash flow from Oracle,” citing a combination of bring-your-own-hardware and upfront customer payments. He said Oracle signed more than $29 billion of contracts since the last earnings call using that model, in addition to other deals signed during the quarter.

Operationally, he said Oracle delivered more than 400 megawatts to customers in Q3, with 90% of committed capacity delivered on or ahead of schedule. On profitability, he said gross margin on AI capacity delivered in Q3 was 32%, above the company’s 30% guidance. In response to analyst questions, Magouyrk reiterated prior commentary that gross margin on accelerators is expected in the 30%–40% range and said adjacent services can represent roughly 10%–20% of total spend in AI data centers, which he said can improve the overall profitability mix.

Kehring, responding to a question about fiscal 2027 capex, said Oracle would provide more detail after the end of the fiscal year, while noting what he described as an “uncoupling” of capex from Oracle’s out-of-pocket capital needs due to additional funding mechanisms. He also reiterated the company’s stated commitment to maintaining its investment-grade rating and staying within its previously discussed financing envelope.

During Q&A, executives also addressed data center location and inferencing demand, with Magouyrk arguing that for many AI use cases the limiting factor for latency is “the type of hardware” rather than geographic placement, and that AI workloads allow flexibility to build where power and land are available.

On AI in enterprise software, Sicilia said customers are not looking to replace mission-critical systems with “a small cobbling together of niche AI features,” but instead want to consume AI “out of the box” within their existing platforms. Sicilia and Larry Ellison discussed Oracle’s AI Agent Studio in Fusion and the company’s goal of enabling both pre-built agents and customer/partner-built agents across applications, with Ellison describing a longer-term vision of “ecosystem” automation across industries such as healthcare and financial services.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

