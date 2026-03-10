ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

ON stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: ON was flagged among today’s top stock movers, drawing attention and trading volume that can amplify price momentum for the session. Top stock movers today

ON was flagged among today’s top stock movers, drawing attention and trading volume that can amplify price momentum for the session. Positive Sentiment: ON reported quarterly results that beat EPS expectations ($0.64 vs. $0.62 consensus). The EPS beat and management’s Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660) provide near-term support to sentiment and help justify investor interest.

ON reported quarterly results that beat EPS expectations ($0.64 vs. $0.62 consensus). The EPS beat and management’s Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660) provide near-term support to sentiment and help justify investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/context: the shares sit below the 50‑day moving average (~$63.22) but above the 200‑day (~$55.14), a mixed technical picture that can lead to volatile intraday moves as traders decide direction.

Technical/context: the shares sit below the 50‑day moving average (~$63.22) but above the 200‑day (~$55.14), a mixed technical picture that can lead to volatile intraday moves as traders decide direction. Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness: quarterly revenue missed estimates (≈$1.53B vs. $1.54B expected) and declined ~11% year‑over‑year, signaling demand softness that could pressure longer‑term earnings growth and valuations despite the EPS beat.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

