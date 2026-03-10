Omar Hayat Sells 23,000 Shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) COO Omar Hayat sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,885.32. The trade was a 21.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CRC traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. 1,313,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,828. California Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). California Resources had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 9.89%.The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,866 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1,263.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,037 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 63.8% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,000,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 779,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 155.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after acquiring an additional 647,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,181,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,968,000 after purchasing an additional 632,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

