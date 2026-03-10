NVR, Inc. $NVR Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.68% of NVR worth $1,068,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of NVR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total value of $1,584,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,861.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8,618.28. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,542.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,641.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $139.93 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,182.83.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

