nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,156 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $122.92.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.nVent Electric’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,140.60. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

