NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 822,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $133,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 113.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,444,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 767,014 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,521,000 after purchasing an additional 601,079 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,415,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 673,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. This represents a 41.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,588.92. The trade was a 50.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,446. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

