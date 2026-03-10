Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAGE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niagen Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Niagen Bioscience stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Niagen Bioscience has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAGE. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

