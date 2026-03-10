NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 32000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.