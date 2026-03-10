NewGen Asset Management Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

NewGen Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Perpetua Resources comprises about 1.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 32,347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,757 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,608,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,744 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 811,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 43,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,205,415.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,272.70. This trade represents a 24.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Mcleod Sternhell sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $268,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,828. This trade represents a 34.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 121,739 shares of company stock worth $3,289,604 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.