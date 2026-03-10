Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,856 shares, a growth of 435.8% from the February 12th total of 533 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRUF
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials is a global engineering group specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced ceramic, carbon and composite materials. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Windsor, England, the company serves a broad range of end markets by providing high-performance materials and components that enable critical applications in industries such as energy, electronics, aerospace, transportation and medical equipment.
The company’s portfolio includes engineered ceramics for thermal management and insulation, carbon materials for electrical and mechanical applications, and composite assemblies for wear-resistant and refractory uses.
Featured Stories
