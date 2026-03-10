Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,227,244 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.04% of Microchip Technology worth $362,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.59%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 target price on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

