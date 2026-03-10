Massachusetts Institute of Technology Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.1% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 897.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 42.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.18.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MDB opened at $271.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.04 and a 200 day moving average of $353.30. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -308.80, a P/E/G ratio of 403.42 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,949 shares of company stock worth $13,159,930 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

