Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Marvell Technology worth $208,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.